Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,030 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Erie Indemnity worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,093,000 after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 353,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,687,000 after acquiring an additional 52,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 148,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,575,000 after acquiring an additional 89,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,504,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

ERIE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

In related news, Director Eugene C. Connell purchased 275 shares of Erie Indemnity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,450.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Erie Indemnity stock opened at $166.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.72. Erie Indemnity has a 12 month low of $130.20 and a 12 month high of $270.23.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $596.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Erie Indemnity Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.