Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,512 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.52% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 209,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 112,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 100,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,325,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $785,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

PDN opened at $24.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.50. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $32.29.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.