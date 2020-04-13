Bank of America Corp DE Makes New $5.17 Million Investment in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 198,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.33% of Actuant at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Actuant in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Actuant in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Actuant in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actuant in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Actuant in the fourth quarter worth $239,000.

Actuant stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. Actuant Corporation has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $27.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $133.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.58 million. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAC. G.Research upgraded Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Gabelli upgraded Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Actuant in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Actuant from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Actuant from $25.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

In other Actuant news, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $375,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,476.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $50,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,377.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

