Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 132,081 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,081 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.67% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PIE. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PIE stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $20.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

