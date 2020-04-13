Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 56,938 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 129.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.35% of Herc worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRI. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Herc by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Herc by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HRI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Herc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $23.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $680.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average is $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $50.81.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.36). Herc had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Herc’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

