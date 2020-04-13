Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 6,452 Shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,996 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,787 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSE:ACV opened at $19.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $26.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%.

About Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

