Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.31% of Park National worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Park National by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Park National by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get Park National alerts:

Shares of PRK opened at $79.18 on Monday. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $70.33 and a 1 year high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $101.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.01 million.

In related news, Director Robert E. Oneill acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.98 per share, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at $650,005.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.