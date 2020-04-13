Bank of America Corp DE Sells 111,012 Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111,012 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.39% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. C Partners Holding GmbH lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 602,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,317,000 after buying an additional 23,927 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 253,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 343.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TUR opened at $19.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $29.42.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

