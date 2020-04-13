Bank of America Corp DE Sells 13,257 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,257 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.67% of Universal Electronics worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 398,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,372,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 124,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UEIC. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $40.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Electronics Inc has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $174.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

