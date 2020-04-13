Bank of America Corp DE Sells 17,510 Shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,510 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.42% of ePlus worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 636.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ePlus by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,237 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $111,379.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,212.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 1,322 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $119,032.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,748,032.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,639 shares of company stock worth $327,634. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLUS stock opened at $64.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average is $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. ePlus Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $99.63.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.28. ePlus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $428.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ePlus Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

