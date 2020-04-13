Bank of America Corp DE Sells 17,917 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,917 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.26% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $11,144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,511,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,289,000 after purchasing an additional 128,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 883,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,819,000 after purchasing an additional 125,525 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 857,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,959,000 after purchasing an additional 102,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 822,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 86,944 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPBI stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.27.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

