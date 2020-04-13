Bank of America Corp DE Sells 3,946 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.17% of MGE Energy worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,452,000 after buying an additional 111,478 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 644,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,791,000 after buying an additional 83,882 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,909,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 180,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $71.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.65. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $83.26.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.94 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

