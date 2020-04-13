Bank of America Corp DE Sells 41,747 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,747 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.35% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.04. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $750.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.18 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.