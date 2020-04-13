Bank of America Corp DE Sells 43,195 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,522 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,195 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Woori Financial Group worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 1,961.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of Woori Financial Group stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. Woori Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

