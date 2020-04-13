Bank of America Corp DE Sells 92,687 Shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,687 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.30% of Sonos worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub raised Sonos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Sonos in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sonos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $9.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sonos Inc has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -306.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.49 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sonos Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 7,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $117,089.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Perri sold 9,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $120,911.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,740 shares in the company, valued at $102,245.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,290 shares of company stock worth $3,515,214 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

