Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,050,510,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after buying an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after buying an additional 26,591,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,351,000 after buying an additional 119,198 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,602,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,241,880. The stock has a market cap of $210.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average is $30.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.32.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

