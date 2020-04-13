Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BGEO stock opened at GBX 993 ($13.06) on Monday. Bank of Georgia Group has a 1-year low of GBX 690 ($9.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,845 ($24.27). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,269.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,427.70.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, BNB, and Other Banking Business segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, and SOLO brands.

