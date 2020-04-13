Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $171.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BOH opened at $62.72 on Monday. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $95.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director John C. Erickson acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,826.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,236.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,058,222.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,889,178.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOH has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Bank of Hawaii has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

