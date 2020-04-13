Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 31.26%. On average, analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $33.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a market cap of $458.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. bought 5,200 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.30 per share, with a total value of $199,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,807.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Pelham sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $220,970.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,617.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,560 shares of company stock valued at $421,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

