Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 10,467 Shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.31% of Matrix Service worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Matrix Service by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 216,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 103,236 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Matrix Service by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,057,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,188,000 after buying an additional 248,468 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 130.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $10.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33. Matrix Service Co has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $267.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $318.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.61 million. Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Matrix Service Co will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTRX. TheStreet lowered Matrix Service from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sidoti raised Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Matrix Service Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.