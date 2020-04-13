Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 42,178 Shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.54% of FBL Financial Group worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFG. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in FBL Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FBL Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of FBL Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FBL Financial Group stock opened at $39.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $967.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. FBL Financial Group has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $66.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.00.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $193.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.48 million. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Research analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. This is a boost from FBL Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

FBL Financial Group Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

