Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.23% of AppFolio worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 110.4% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 485,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,204,000 after acquiring an additional 254,874 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at $13,248,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at $4,105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,012,000 after buying an additional 21,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $1,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $98.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. AppFolio Inc has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.31.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. AppFolio had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AppFolio Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,236,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 12,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $1,793,686.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,693.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

