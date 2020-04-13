Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,867 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.65% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 690.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $229,034.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $234,503.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFSC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

EFSC opened at $31.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.74. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $76.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

