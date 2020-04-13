Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.02% of The Providence Service worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,463 shares during the period.

Get The Providence Service alerts:

The Providence Service stock opened at $61.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $790.11 million, a P/E ratio of -180.08 and a beta of 0.77. The Providence Service Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.40. The Providence Service had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.371 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRSC shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for The Providence Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Providence Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.