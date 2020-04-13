Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 172,136 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,344 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,136 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $7,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 27,148 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Berenberg Bank cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

VOD stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.