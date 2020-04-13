Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,597 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $33.97 on Monday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.47.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

