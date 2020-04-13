Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Cass Information Systems worth $8,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 56.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CASS opened at $34.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75. Cass Information Systems has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $60.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.94 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

