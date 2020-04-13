Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Echostar worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SATS. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Echostar by 3,330.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Echostar in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Echostar alerts:

SATS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Echostar from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Echostar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $32.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.69. Echostar Co. has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.51). Echostar had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Echostar Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.