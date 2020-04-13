Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,705,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 177,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of Encana worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Encana by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,972,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,980,000 after purchasing an additional 74,201 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Encana by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,521,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 207,369 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Encana by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,257,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after buying an additional 987,374 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Encana by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,920,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after buying an additional 1,557,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Encana by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,895,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after buying an additional 1,166,381 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Encana alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECA. ValuEngine raised shares of Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

Shares of ECA stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. Encana Corp has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.