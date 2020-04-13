Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,723 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.39% of Quanex Building Products worth $7,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NX shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $20.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $395.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

