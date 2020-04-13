Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 195.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.17% of Beyond Meat worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,501,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,703,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,338,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 513.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 247,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after purchasing an additional 207,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $890,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,890,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,470,332 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $72.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $239.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.42.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BYND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $129.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $108.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.96.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.