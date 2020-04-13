Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.64 Million Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,348 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.91% of GameStop worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth $2,886,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in GameStop by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,238,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,009 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 112,512 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in GameStop by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 647,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth $567,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GME. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

Shares of GME stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.45. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

