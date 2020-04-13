Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.69 Million Position in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.51% of Editas Medicine worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDIT. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 9.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 936,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 76,971 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 16.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 46,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 103.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 32,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

In other Editas Medicine news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $147,270.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $22.13 on Monday. Editas Medicine Inc has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.13.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.09). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 651.43% and a negative return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.