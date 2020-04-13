Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.75 Million Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 22,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.40% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,447,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,130 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $803,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $65,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $160,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,180 shares of company stock worth $201,039 and have sold 41,656 shares worth $712,267. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 122.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

