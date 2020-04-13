Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.77 Million Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,872 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.49% of Resources Connection worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RECN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 573.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 43.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kate W. Duchene acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 1,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $25,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,817.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Resources Connection from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of RECN opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.08 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

