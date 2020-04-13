Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.87 Million Stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,021 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Ambarella worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ambarella by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Ambarella by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

Ambarella stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. Ambarella Inc has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $57.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 18,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $710,709.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $82,385.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,767 shares of company stock worth $1,921,039 over the last three months. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

