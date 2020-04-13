Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.13 Million Stock Holdings in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,023,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,054 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.57% of Infinera worth $8,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $6,785,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INFN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $8.33 price target (up from $8.14) on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Infinera from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Vertical Group started coverage on Infinera in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.51.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $5.78 on Monday. Infinera Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $384.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.00 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Infinera Corp. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, major shareholder Oaktree Fund Gp, Llc bought 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $13,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Optical Holdings L.P. Oaktree purchased 1,200,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

