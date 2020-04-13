Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.17 Million Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Ichor worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ichor by 358.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 210,073 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ichor by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Ichor by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 647,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 172,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $22.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.29 million, a PE ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $39.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.37 million. Ichor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Ichor’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $412,661.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $83,335.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICHR shares. B. Riley downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Ichor from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

