Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.18 Million Stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Camden National worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 182,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 26,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden National alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CAC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Camden National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $32.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Camden National had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $44.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Camden National’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

In other news, EVP Joanne T. Campbell sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $202,571.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.