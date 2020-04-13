Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.31 Million Stock Holdings in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.11% of Heska worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Heska by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,042,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Heska by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,470 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Heska by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Heska by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heska alerts:

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $64.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day moving average is $86.88. Heska Corp has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $110.90.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.29 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heska Corp will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HSKA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Heska from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Heska from $137.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.