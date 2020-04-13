Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.61 Million Stake in Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.85% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $344,000. 56.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allied Motion Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $28.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.43. The company has a market cap of $273.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.35%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,729 shares in the company, valued at $351,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.