Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.63 Million Stake in NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,957 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.87% of NanoString Technologies worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $25.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44. The company has a market cap of $942.39 million, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NanoString Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $36.43.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 78.73% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $48,857.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $460,896.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $672,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,502. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

