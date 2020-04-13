Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.65 Million Stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.55% of Cooper-Standard worth $8,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Loews Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 8,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPS opened at $13.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.15. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $59.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $726.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.10 million. Cooper-Standard had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Remenar acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $41,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,586.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CPS shares. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper-Standard from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cooper-Standard from $47.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

