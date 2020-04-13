Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.67 Million Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,381 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.46% of Myers Industries worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 426.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 153,188 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Myers Industries by 619.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 173,319 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Myers Industries by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in Myers Industries by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 275,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 56,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 277,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 63,722 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MYE. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $11.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $406.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

