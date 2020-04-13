Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 171.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,864 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,336 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Allegiance Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $27.12 on Monday. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $552.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.97.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 15.56%.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $25,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,924.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Umesh Jain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $761,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,929.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,830. 8.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

