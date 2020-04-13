Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.36% of Nelnet worth $8,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NNI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nelnet in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nelnet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

NYSE NNI opened at $46.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 47.39 and a current ratio of 47.39. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $69.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $288.11 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

