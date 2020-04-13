Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 839,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 178,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.54% of Ardmore Shipping worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASC. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter worth about $74,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of ASC opened at $5.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $38.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

