Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,651,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.