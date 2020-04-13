Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 28,389 Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,389 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.36% of ChemoCentryx worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 59,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 36,850 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $791,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 212,067 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $14,907,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,022,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCXI stock opened at $44.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $51.36.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. The business had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 40,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,056,495.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,309,401 shares in the company, valued at $116,278,340.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,124 shares of company stock worth $25,265,125 over the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

