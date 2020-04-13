Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 28,982 Shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,982 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.40% of Heron Therapeutics worth $8,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 617.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $14.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.95. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $26.81.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.81 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.74% and a negative net margin of 140.27%. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.